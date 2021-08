Another day, another situational scrimmage for the Clemson football team with the defense once again winning the day. Full Story ». Center is probably the hardest position to learn and to play on the field, but certainly on the OL. The center is the QB of the OL. He calls out defense matchups the OL must make, and he has to know everybody's assignment. He, also is the one who has to be ready for any, and all, adjustments needed as the defense shifts (which sometimes is 3 times) prior to the snap, and then make a great snap to the QB, or to whomever is moving into position to receive the snap. As a former Clemson OL, I saw the beauty of having a center who could do all that. I was not sharp enough to be the center. (Truth be known, I wasn't really that great at the rest of it either, but I tried.) It ain't easy, as they say in the deep South.