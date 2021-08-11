Trader Joe's Fans Can't Get Enough Of This Spicy New Cheddar Cheese

Skittles has great news for candy fans that like a bit of sour flavor with their sweets. Mars Wrigley, the company behind many of our favorite candies, also including Starburst and Twix, has just announced they will be launching a brand-new flavor of the chewy bites to help fans celebrate Halloween in 2021. Called Skittles Shriekers, the new treats will bring a delightfully unpredictable sour punch to the traditional candy enjoying experience. That's because inside every package, a variety of shockingly sour new Skittles will be hidden among the traditionally flavored candies. The secret sour candies look identical to regular Skittles, so snackers will be in for a real surprise — or fright — with every handful.