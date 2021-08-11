Watch: Handcuffed escapee driving stolen ATV leads officers on chase in Oklahoma City metro
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Officers took a man into custody Tuesday after he led them on a long pursuit in the Oklahoma City metro while handcuffed and on a stolen ATV. Jones police officials said an officer was taking a suspect to the Oklahoma County Detention Center on grand larceny charges when the suspect was able to open a door, escape from the patrol unit, run into a wooded area and steal an ATV.www.koco.com
