Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Watch: Handcuffed escapee driving stolen ATV leads officers on chase in Oklahoma City metro

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Officers took a man into custody Tuesday after he led them on a long pursuit in the Oklahoma City metro while handcuffed and on a stolen ATV. Jones police officials said an officer was taking a suspect to the Oklahoma County Detention Center on grand larceny charges when the suspect was able to open a door, escape from the patrol unit, run into a wooded area and steal an ATV.

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Crime & Safety
Logan County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
County
Logan County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Driving#Police#Atv#Main And Litter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida sanctions school districts for mandating that students wear masks

Florida Board of Education officials voted Tuesday to sanction two public school districts for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order banning mask mandates at schools. The actual penalties by the board, comprising DeSantis appointees, are yet to be determined, but the votes marked the first punishments for districts that chose to implement mask mandates amid surging delta cases as the school year gets underway.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

POLLOCK PINES, Calif., Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs. Already the second-largest California wildfire on record, the Dixie fire...

Comments / 0

Community Policy