For Baking, This Digital Scale Stands Above The Rest

By Boshika Gupta
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. The baking process doesn't have to be particularly complex when you have the appropriate kitchen or cooking tools in your arsenal. And, as Food 52 suggests, gadgets like a digital scale can go a long way in helping you whip up the perfect dessert, especially when it comes to measuring the ingredients you'll need for your recipe. Without a scale, you may end up scrambling when you make a rookie mistake like, say, adding too much flour. After all, we know excess flour can turn your cookies from soft, chewy delicacies to crumbly and dry throwaways.

Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
