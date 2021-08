J.R. Smith is going back to school to play golf. J.R. Smith is the Manny Ramirez of the NBA; a man who just marches to the beat of his own drum, and good for him. The former Cavs’ guard, who was a part of the 2016 Championship squad, is going back to school to try and wants to try his hand at collegiate golf. Smith is enrolling at North Carolina A&T and has petitioned the NCAA to play golf for the school. Technically, he should be eligible, as he was drafted into the NBA out of high school, bypassing college.