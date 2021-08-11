Cancel
Presidential Election

Senate Democrats unfazed by GOP police funding proposal

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
NWI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Sometimes, lawmakers in Congress concoct amendments that are so politically devastating to the rival party that they provoke terror, fury or grudging admiration. Tuesday night, a proposal by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville did not do that. Instead, the Alabama freshman's attempt to embarrass Democrats on the issue...

