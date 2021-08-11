Cancel
HBO's The White Lotus is Getting a Second Season, but With Some Major Changes

By Emily Weaver
HBO's new series The White Lotus is a murder mystery that has truly kept suspense seekers at the edge of their seats. The six-episode series follows the lives of wealthy vacationers during their weeklong stay at the titular Hawaiian resort. Since its mid-summer premiere, the show has sent social media into a frenzy as viewers try to figure out which character will end up leaving the tropical island in a body bag. While we won't know all the answers until the season finale this Sunday, HBO recently announced that The White Lotus will be getting a second season, with a few changes.

