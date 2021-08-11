Cosmetics Products Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Global green coatings market garnered $84.67 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $118.99 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023. In the last few years, there have been a fair amount of strict regulations enforced by several government bodies across the world. This, in turn, has fueled the market growth in more than one way. Also, emergence of several health care supports such as EPA and REACH has supplemented the growth yet more. Also, rise in awareness toward VOC radiations has been beneficial to the market growth.