Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marietta, OH

Obituary: Delbert Charles “Deb” Lang

By Guest
WTAP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelbert Charles “Deb” Lang, 95, of Marietta passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born April 18, 1926 to the late Joseph and Mary Arnold Lang. Deb, as he was better known, entered the Army in Nov. 1944, serving in the European Theater during WWII and he was discharged in 1946. Upon his return from the service, he started working at Schott Truck and Equipment. Delbert and Norma Stollar were united in marriage on May 18, 1948 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Churchtown, Ohio. Delbert and his wife Norma started their business in Watertown, Ohio on April 6, 1952 as Lang Farm Equipment. They moved the business and also their residence to Marietta in June of 1954. Later the business moved to Rt 7 south changing the name to Lang Outdoor Power and Equipment. In 1994 the business was sold to their son, V. Douglas Lang. Deb continued to work in the business as long as his health permitted. Delbert was an active member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, ushering the early mass for 30 years. He was a member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 478. He also was a Past Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree of the Bishop Hartley Assembly. He had been on the advisory board of the Ohio Farm and Power Equipment Association. He was a member of the VFW Post 5108. Deb enjoyed people and traveling, golf, dancing and bowling.

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Watertown, OH
Marietta, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Marietta, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
James
Person
Danielle Robinson
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#The European Theater#Lang Farm Equipment#The Vfw Post 5108#Military Honors#St Mary S School#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Army
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy