COVID ripple effect impacts health services

Otter Tail County Public Health is conducting a survey to better understand how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted area communities. The purpose of this survey is to gather community perspectives on COVID-19 impacts on general health, access to health care, mental health, social health and financial health. Participation in this survey is voluntary. Participants may choose to skip any question or end the survey at any point with no consequences. Participation in this survey will not change current or future services received from Otter Tail County.