Disgruntled Hangouts fans and users have taken to review bombing the Google Chat listing on the Play Store as the phased migration to the service is now fully underway. The Google Chat listing has dropped to an average rating of just 2.8 stars on the Play Store after Droid-Life spotted a huge influx in one-star reviews being posted by furious Hangouts users over the past 48 hours. We’ve seen similar things happen before, with Google forcing users to migrate to a less-than-complete service that’s supposed to replace the outgoing offering. While we don’t condone review-bombing the listing, some of the one-star Google Chat reviews and complaints are genuine in nature, especially as many features Hangouts users love have yet to be added to its replacement.