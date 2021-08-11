COVID-19 Breakthrough Cases Rare, But Now Rising in W. Va.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least 5,559 people who are fully vaccinated contracted COVID-19, new data from the Minnesota Department of Health show—a tiny fraction of more than 3 million people who are inoculated. The state will begin reporting breakthrough cases weekly as the Delta variant of the virus spreads rapidly throughout the state and country. The data—which reflects numbers through July 11 because of delays associated with identifying such cases—show the breakthrough infections represent just 0.19% of the vaccinated population in Minnesota. The state reached 70% of residents 16 and older with their shots Thursday. At least 514 people were hospitalized and 57...