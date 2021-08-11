COVID-19 Breakthrough Cases Rare, But Now Rising in W. Va.
A new tab has been added to the state’s go-to COVID-19 online portal: breakthrough cases. This is a case that occurs when someone who is vaccinated catches the virus. As of Wednesday, 2,302 breakthrough cases have been reported in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. That makes up 1.3 percent of total cases. So far 53 vaccinated West Virginians have died of COVID-19. That’s 1.8 percent of total deaths.www.wvpublic.org
Comments / 0