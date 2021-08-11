Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Lt. Gov. Hochul: Controlling pandemic, returning kids to school among top priorities as governor

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncoming Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed New York and the Hudson Valley Wednesday, less than two weeks before she's set to become the state’s first female governor. Hochul says the pandemic is one of her top priorities and acknowledged that the delta variant and a rise in coronavirus cases is concerning, saying that vaccinating more New Yorkers is what will help get us through the pandemic.

hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, NY
Health
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
Hudson, NY
Education
Hudson, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it has begun shutting off power to about 51,000 customers in 18 Northern California counties to prevent wildfires. The utility announced Tuesday evening that it has begun enacting the shutoffs as a precaution to prevent gusting winds from damaging power lines and sparking blazes in a tinder-dry region that already is struggling with a series of wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes.
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida sanctions school districts for mandating that students wear masks

Florida Board of Education officials voted Tuesday to sanction two public school districts for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order banning mask mandates at schools. The actual penalties by the board, comprising DeSantis appointees, are yet to be determined, but the votes marked the first punishments for districts that chose to implement mask mandates amid surging delta cases as the school year gets underway.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 3

Community Policy