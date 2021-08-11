Cancel
Energy Industry

Shell to pay $111 million over decades-old Nigerian oil spill

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGOS (Reuters) – Oil major Shell will pay a Nigerian community 45.9 billion naira ($111.68 million) to settle a case over an oil spill that took place more than 50 years ago, a spokesman said on Wednesday. The company will pay the Ejama-Ebubu community in Nigeria’s Ogoniland the “full and...

