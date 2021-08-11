Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkshire County, MA

Is Vacationing Away from Berkshire County a Good Idea Right Now?

By Tom Conklin
Posted by 
WSBS
WSBS
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We just finally started to get our lives back. We're taking trips again, going to shows and concerts again, and we're going out to dinner again. Enter the Delta Variant. Ugh. I don't know about you, but I still want to get away somewhere, and the thought of hunkering down again is not exactly resonating well with me. So, should we or shouldn't we travel. AAA has some tips for taking that desperately wanted trip as we deal with this new strain of COVID-19, but it all starts of course with heading the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

wsbs.com

Comments / 0

WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
Berkshire County, MA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Maguire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Cdc#Tsa#Travel Agent#Aaa Travel#Aaa Northeast#Cdc#Tsa Pre Check
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

These three Massachusetts beaches are among the best in the country, according to Condé Nast Traveler

Looking to get the most out of these last few weeks of summer? Condé Nast Traveler endorsed three Massachusetts beaches in its list of the best seashores in the US. The unranked list, released Aug. 13, names Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod, Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Siasconset Beach in Nantucket as three of the 19 best beaches in the country. With each notable beach, the publication includes lodging recommendations.
Travelknau.org

National Park Service Mandates Masks For All Visitors And Employees

The National Park Service this week began requiring facemasks in all national parks. It comes as the delta variant drives a summer surge in COVID-19 infections nationwide. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. NPS officials say employees, visitors and contractors must wear masks in all buildings, public transportation and other indoor spaces....
WMUR.com

All but 2 New England counties seeing high or substantial COVID-19 transmission

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As of Monday, all but two New England counties are in the high or substantial transmission rates. Both Orange County, Vermont, and Kenebec County, Maine, are at the moderate level. Coos County is the only New Hampshire county seeing high transmission rates, according to the latest map...
TravelPosted by
GOBankingRates

How To Save on Labor Day Travel

Summer is winding to a close, but that doesn't mean people are done traveling. With Labor Day as one of the last holiday gasps on the horizon until the fall and winter holidays, many people take this...
Travelskyhinews.com

National Park Service requires masks indoors, on crowded trails

Following the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Park Service said it is immediately requiring visitors, employees and contractors to wear a mask inside all NPS buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels. “Visitors to...
TravelTravel Weekly

More business travel ‘becoming sustainable’ since pandemic

Two-thirds (62%) of business travel programmes are now sustainable, up from 40% in pre-pandemic November 2019, new research shows. The results come from a poll of 313 European travel managers by Business Travel Show Europe. While 37% of buyers were managing a sustainable corporate travel programme pre-Covid, 25% of sustainable...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Backlog in Irish passport processing ‘forcing holiday cancellations’

Some consumers in Ireland have had to cancel their travel plans due to delays in processing outstanding passport applications. The Irish Travel Agents Association is calling for the backlog to be cleared immediately to allow for faster economic recovery by restarting inbound and outbound tourism. The ITAA warned that the...
TravelTime Out Global

Sustainable travel: 12 ways to be a better tourist right now

Now’s the time to build a better, more responsible tourism industry – we just need to make a few easy changes. As we witness the detrimental effects of climate change across the world – increasingly in the form of frequent wildfires, floods, cyclones and extreme temperatures – it has never been clearer that we need to adapt how we live to help tackle this crisis.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Booking.com targets ‘packages’ with ‘connected trips’

Booking.com has confirmed a focus on developing ‘connected trips’ or dynamically packaged holiday bookings in an effort to take market share from traditional travel agents. The online agency giant’s parent, Booking Holdings, highlighted the connected trip strategy when it reported its latest quarterly results last week. But the extent of...
Onondaga County, NYnewyorkupstate.com

Now 54 counties in New York state should wear masks indoors, CDC says (see list)

More counties in New York state have been added to the list of places where people should wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19. That includes places with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week, or 92% of U.S. counties — and 54 of New York’s 62 counties now.
yourmileagemayvary.net

Delta Reinstates No Change Or Cancellation Fees For All Tickets (Even Basic Economy)

In 2020, it was a seismic shift to airfares when almost all domestic airlines announced that they were eliminating change fees. At the end of August 2020, Delta Airlines officially eliminated change fees on domestic itineraries for every fare class except for Basic Economy. However, because we were still in...
Travelsmartertravel.com

Do You Need to Bring Your Vaccine Card When You Travel?

We answer this question and ones on vacation rentals, COVID-19 tests for flying, and more in this month’s edition of our travel advice column. Q. “Do you need to bring your vaccine card with you when you travel?” – RS A. It depends on your destination. Some countries will require...
Berkshire County, MAWWLP 22News

Berkshire County listed as “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission

(WWLP) – The CDC is now designating Berkshire County as high risk for COVID-19 transmission. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which had previously put Berkshire County at substantial risk for infection, announced the county as high risk on Saturday. Also elevated to the “high risk” category is Hampden, Suffolk, Bristol, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
TravelTravelPulse

Amazing Adults-Only Vacation Ideas

Whether you're stressed about work or seriously needing some downtime, an adults-only getaway may be just what the doctor ordered. But, where should you go?. While your options are nearly endless, some vacation ideas definitely work best for adults who want to explore new places, relax or have some fun. If you're up for some kid-free travel time and ready to get out of town, consider these adults-only vacation ideas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy