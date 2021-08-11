Cancel
Purpose Driven Restaurants plans supper club and tiki bar in downtown St. Paul

By Brianna Kelly
The couple behind St. Paul's the Gnome and Hope Breakfast Bar are opening a two-in-one supper club and tiki bar establishment across from Xcel Energy Center this fall.

The Dakota is reopening with a new Southern-inspired menu, culinary team

The Dakota jazz club in downtown Minneapolis is set to reopen next month with a new lineup in the front and back of house. When it relaunches Sept. 10 after an 18-month shutdown, The Dakota will offer a revamped menu and culinary team crafted by James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee, who enlisted Remy Pettus — formerly of Bardo — as the club's new executive chef. Together, the two have created a Southern-inspired menu with Minnesota touches; items will include hickory-smoked chicken wings, Lake Vermillion crawfish gumbo, shrimp and grits with sweet corn and andouille sausage, and pan-roasted duck breast served with Georgia peaches and almonds.

