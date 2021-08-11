Daily News: Saks Teams Up With WeWork, Tom Ford’s New Coffee Table Book Is Coming, The 2021 MTV VMA Noms Are Out, And More!

Yumi Nu’s modeling career started a little earlier than most. “I was a baby model,” Nu says with a laugh. “But as a baby, all you do is poop and sleep, so I got taken out of that very early.” The 24-year-old model-musician may have missed out on her chance to be the next Gerber spokesperson, but her current career more than makes up for it. Nu has risen through the ranks in the last two years to become one of the industry’s top curve models, but 2021 has seen her experience the kind of crossover success that turns runway stars into household names.