Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Daily News: Saks Teams Up With WeWork, Tom Ford’s New Coffee Table Book Is Coming, The 2021 MTV VMA Noms Are Out, And More!

By Alex Blynn
fashionweekdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitality group Gitano, which operates out of NYC, Miami, and Tulum, Mexico, has opened its newest venture. Souk Gitano is a boutique situated inside Soho’s infamous Gitano Garden of Love; a 24,000-square-foot Mexican restaurant which opened in 2018. Curated by Luke Day, stylist and fashion director of British GQ, Souk Gitano is a fashion and lifestyle marketplace selling gender non-specific T-shirts, separates, robes, jewelry, and accessories, as well as a small collection of luxe home goods. Souk will also regularly feature wares from a number of small brands from Mexico, as well as carry their “Gitano Pride” and “Gitano Parade” T-shirts, with 20% those proceeds going to LGBTQ charities.

fashionweekdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Dua Lipa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv News#Daily News#Saks Teams#Souk#Nyc Hospitality#Gitano#Mexican#British Gq#Lgbtq#Instagram A#Saks Fifth Avenue#Saksworks#Nordstrom#Manluu#Eleven#Shibori#Vogue#Airmail#Vanity Fair#Mtv Vma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Kendall Jenner Is In The Hamptons, W Magazine’s TV Portfolio Issue Is Here, Bridgerton Footwear Is Coming, And More!

Kendall Jenner is on a whirlwind tour of the East End. Reality TV fans Out East might think their eyes are deceiving them, but lo and behold, that really is Kendall Jenner in the Hamptons. The supermodel, 25, visited Southampton hotspots 75 Main, Cittanouva, and Dopo Argento to celebrate the upcoming New York launch of 818 Tequila (fittingly happening on 8/18!). Today, the starlet is expected to head out to ‘The End’ and make pitstops at Montauk watering holes, including Bounce Beach. Stay tuned!
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Megan Fox Wore A Pin Top With Summer’s Most Ubiquitous Trend

With stamps of approval already pressed and sealed from Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Ariana Grande, it was only a matter of time before another celebrity was caught wearing a pin top. On Sunday, Bieber’s stylist Maeve Reilly posted photos on Instagram of another one of her clients, Megan Fox. In the photos, not only is the Jennifer’s Body star wearing the rising going-out top trend, but she paired it with arguably the most ubiquitous fad of the year: cut-outs.
MusicNYLON

Justin Bieber & Megan Thee Stallion Lead MTV's 2021 VMA Nominations

The nominees for MTV’s Video Music Awards — which will return this fall in person in New York City — are here. The ceremony will take place on September 12, 2021 at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center, for the first time since 2013. (Last year’s show took place virtually due to the pandemic.) In addition to the in-person event, the MTV VMAs livestream will be available on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and The CW Network.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: How To Buy Tavi Gevinson’s Style Rookie-era Fashion Hits, Adidas Sells Reebok, Afterpay Teases NYFW Events, And More!

Leading buy now, pay later system Afterpay has released its schedule for four days of NYFW events. Starting September 6, Afterpay will bring fashion week glamour to numerous parts of the city, including a Times Square shopping pop-up with Snapchat, a collection unveiling with buzzy designer LaQuan Smith, an Afterpay-mint light show celebrating fashion week atop the Empire State Building, styling and beauty sessions with celeb stylist Kate Young and beauty expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, and so much more. In a media alert, Afterpay co-founder and co-CEO Nick Molnar said, “This September, Afterpay is championing the city that never sleeps, igniting New York City retail and opening fashion to the consumer in a way that has never been done before. With a week of interactive events, Afterpay is proud to support New York City’s economy and jumpstart a fresh future for the fashion industry across the globe.”
Celebrities987thebull.com

The 2021 MTV VMA Nominations Have Arrived

The nominations for the 2021 MTV VMA’s are out. Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are leading the nominations. Justin has 7 noms including nominations for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Megan has 6 noms including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Drake, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Billie Eilish, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo all have 5 nominations.
CelebritiesPosted by
WWD

Tom Ford to Release Second Book in November

Click here to read the full article. Tom Ford will release his second book, “Tom Ford 002,” in November. Published by Rizzoli New York, it features a foreword by Anna Wintour, an introduction by Graydon Carter and a conversation with Bridget Foley. Ford released his first book, “Tom Ford,” 17 years ago (Rizzoli, 2004), which explored his time as creative director of Gucci. The second book is a visual compilation of Ford’s own brand, which he founded in 2005.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway The 444-page book — measuring 10 3/4 x 14 inches — features imagery and...
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Meet The Buzzy, Whimsical Brand Beloved by Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa

There’s a good chance you’ve already stumbled upon Marshall Columbia’s clothes on Instagram—you just may not have realized it yet. For the past few months, the emerging, Brooklyn-based designer has been dressing megawatt stars like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and he has been gaining a secret cult following for his graphic pieces (an assortment of which is currently available on Ssense). The fandom only makes sense: his colorful, revealing aesthetic practically begs for a selfie. This weekend, Bella Hadid wore a baby blue top with cutouts from the label’s upcoming September collection. And when an It-model wears your stuff, you know it’s really about to pop off.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Yumi Nu Is Your New Favorite Model

Yumi Nu’s modeling career started a little earlier than most. “I was a baby model,” Nu says with a laugh. “But as a baby, all you do is poop and sleep, so I got taken out of that very early.” The 24-year-old model-musician may have missed out on her chance to be the next Gerber spokesperson, but her current career more than makes up for it. Nu has risen through the ranks in the last two years to become one of the industry’s top curve models, but 2021 has seen her experience the kind of crossover success that turns runway stars into household names.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Robb Report

This New Coffee Table Book Showcases the Greatest Yachts of the Last 170 Years

Yachts, from the ancient 140-foot pharaoh’s “solar barque” to modern, wild-looking superyachts like Adastra, have always been considered society’s ultimate status symbols. A new book, released this weekend, provides a fresh take on superyacht history in a beautiful pictorial display. Miriam Cain’s Yachts: The Impossible Collection (Assouline; $895) is an assemblage of the most historically significant luxury vessels that represent different periods: From America, the victorious sailing vessel from 1851 that founded the America’s Cup, to iconic 1980s megayachts that established the modern era, all the way to the most recently launched gigayachts. With more than 3,000 superyachts in the global fleet,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Barbie in a Hot Pink Minidress & Glittering Pumps on ‘Cooking With Paris’

Paris Hilton gave Barbie a run for her money this week with her latest look from “Cooking With Paris.” Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her new Netflix cooking series, the hotel heiress broke out her favorite shade — hot pink, of course — in a bold number from Christian Cowan. The strapless design pulled elements from the 1980s with a mini silhouette, dramatic bow and sleek train. To accent the color scheme further, Hilton echoed the pink of her dress with glittering fuschia pumps set atop a pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel. View this post on Instagram A post...
RetailVogue

Emulating Hailey Bieber’s Summer Uniform Could Not Be Simpler

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Emily Ratajkowski championed the dress and trainers combo all through last summer, roaming New York in dresses from Réalisation Par, Dôen and The...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Kane Brown is the Only Country Artist to Receive 2021 MTV VMA Nomination

Kane Brown is officially the only country music artist of all of this year's MTV Video Music Awards nominees. His "Worldwide Beautiful" music video has been nominated in the Video for Good category and marks the first time Brown has been nominated at the MTV VMAs. His competition in the category includes Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Lil Nas X and Pharrell Williams with Jay Z...quite a lineup of talented artists. This year's awards show will take place at the Barclays Center in New York on Sept. 12.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Olivia Rodrigo Nabs 5 MTV VMA Nominations – See The Full List

The nominations are in for MTV’s Video Music Awards, and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo has the potential to clean house on the big night. The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star nabbed five nominations. Rodrigo scored nods for Artist of the Year, Best New Artist Push, Performance of...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Gives the Activewear Trend a Luxurious Upgrade in Head-to-Toe Chanel, Including Hot Pink Sneakers

Nicki Minaj is showcasing a new way to wear a windbreaker. On Tuesday, the rap star took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of herself in a sporty look. The ensemble started off with a multicolored bucket hat, which Minaj teamed with a matching windbreaker. The artist opted to wear the easygoing jacket as a dress, making a case for a new activewear trend.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Megan Thee Stallion earn MTV VMA nominations

Houston is again well-repped within this year's MTV Video Music Awards nominations. HOT GIRL VR: You can interact with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion in ‘immersive experience’. Megan Thee Stallion is the most nominated female with six, including video and song of the year, best collaboration and best-hip-hop for "WAP"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy