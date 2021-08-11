Daily News: Saks Teams Up With WeWork, Tom Ford’s New Coffee Table Book Is Coming, The 2021 MTV VMA Noms Are Out, And More!
Hospitality group Gitano, which operates out of NYC, Miami, and Tulum, Mexico, has opened its newest venture. Souk Gitano is a boutique situated inside Soho’s infamous Gitano Garden of Love; a 24,000-square-foot Mexican restaurant which opened in 2018. Curated by Luke Day, stylist and fashion director of British GQ, Souk Gitano is a fashion and lifestyle marketplace selling gender non-specific T-shirts, separates, robes, jewelry, and accessories, as well as a small collection of luxe home goods. Souk will also regularly feature wares from a number of small brands from Mexico, as well as carry their “Gitano Pride” and “Gitano Parade” T-shirts, with 20% those proceeds going to LGBTQ charities.fashionweekdaily.com
