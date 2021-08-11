Cancel
Tails of Iron, a Souls-like adventure about a fallen kingdom of rats, is out September 17

By Jordan Devore
Destructoid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis gameplay trailer is my first time seeing — and our first time covering — Tails of Iron, a dark fantasy game about a scorned heir to the Rat Throne fending off his kingdom’s nasty-looking amphibian invaders. If you haven’t heard of it, definitely check this out. The footage is...

AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

(VIDEO) Watch squirrels perform parkour-like stunts for peanuts

New high-speed videos show squirrels performing daring, parkour-like stunts — all in pursuit of peanuts. In a new study, published Thursday (Aug. 5) in the journal Science, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley tested the agility of fox squirrels (Sciurus niger) on the university campus. Their goal was to learn how the squirrels maneuver through the tree canopy, bounding between branches of different sizes while consistently sticking the landing.
MoviesGeekTyrant

New Trailer For The Underwater Haunted House Horror Thriller THE DEEP HOUSE

I love the concept of this film, The Deep House, which is about the exploration of a haunted house at the bottom of a lake. It’s a cool and unique setting that I don’t recall ever seeing in a movie before. We’ve already seen one trailer for the horror film, but a new one has been released that you can watch below.
Video GamesComicBook

God of War Player Discovers Mysterious Location Nobody Has Ever Seen

A God of War player over on Reddit has discovered a mysterious location nobody has ever seen in the PS4 game. The 2018 reboot of God of War is a lot of things -- including an incredible game -- but it's not exactly mysterious. This isn't to say there isn't a mystery to it, its narrative, and characters, but it means there's not a lot of mysteries to crack or things to discover. However, there is one mystery that players can't seem to solve.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Visual effects guy transforms himself into random objects and it's pure magic

Toronto-based animator and video wizard Kevin Parry has gone mega-viral for his mind-boggling collection of videos where he turns himself into random objects. In a series of quick clips he changes into everything from a pumpkin to a bright yellow banana and in most of the videos, he appears to suffer a ridiculous death. The videos combine studio trickery with a magician's flair.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best co-op horror games

There’s something magical about playing horror games with friends — it brings out the feeling of holding on for dear life, or of playing hide and seek in a familiar place. If you and your friends need a good scare, we’ve got you covered with these 10 excellent horror games to play with friends, from our least favorite to our most favorite.
Video GamesComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Player Discovers Incredible Detail Months After Release

A broken, messy launch and a myriad of issues have overshadowed that there are incredible parts of Cyberpunk 2077, including many instances of incredible attention to detail. Cyberpunk 2077 is equal parts, broken, unfinished, and amazing, which doesn't matter for much, but does prove it was likely rushed to release. That said, after months and months of dunking on the game, much of the Internet has moved on from Cyberpunk 2077, but there are still many playing the game and noticing some of the game's finer and most impressive details.
Video GamesComicBook

Minecraft Player Attempts to Build The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild World

Minecraft and The Legend of Zelda happen to be two of the most beloved gaming properties of all time. Naturally, it only seemed like a matter of time until someone tried to merge these two franchises in a major way. And while crossovers like this have surely happened in a major way in the past, one user on Reddit has recently tried to take the relationship between Minecraft, and specifically, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to a whole new level.
Video GamesGematsu

Smashing The Battle: Ghost Soul coming to Switch on August 19 in Japan

Publisher Platinum Rocket and developer Studio HG will release Smashing The Battle: Ghost Soul for Switch via Nintendo eShop on August 19 in Japan for 1,499 yen. It will support English, French, German, Japanese, and Korean language options. The hack-and-slash action adventure game first launched for PlayStation 4 in December...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Valheim speedrunner takes down every boss in reverse order, a world-first

Last we checked in with streamer and speedrunner NickRawcliffe, he was taking down every boss in Valheim in under 90 minutes. More recently he attempted a much more grueling sort of challenge, taking on all five bosses again but this time... in reverse order. With a new character, NickRawcliffe defeated Valheim's final boss, Yagluth, first, and then worked his way back down the line to defeat the first boss, Eikthyr, last.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Grime review — A surreal Souls-like/Metroid-like starring a singularity

Grime is a Souls-like/Metroid-likethat just recently released. Come to think of it, a bunch of Metroid-likes have gone the Souls-like route as well. For instance, we’ve seen offerings such as Vigil: The Longest Night and Ender Lilies. There’s an emphasis on platforming as you go from one room to the next, backtracking to previous areas that you’ve visited once you’ve acquired power-ups, and brutal fights that require you to time your moves perfectly.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Death’s Door and The Forgotten City – Zero Punctuation

This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Death’s Door and The Forgotten City. Want to watch Zero Punctuation ad-free? Sign-up for The Escapist + today and support your favorite content creators!. We have a merch store as well! Visit the store for brand new ZP merch. Transcript. Man, looking for...
Video GamesCollider

'Dead Space': 5 Great Moments From the Sci-Fi Survival Horror Franchise

With a new installment of the beloved survival horror franchise just announced by Electronic Arts in the form of a remake of the original Dead Space for the next generation of consoles, it’s the perfect time to take a look back at the iconic moments that made the first game and its sequel such stone-cold classics. Wait, what’s that? There were three games you say? We must have blocked it from our collective memories.
Video GamesNME

New ‘Genshin Impact’ leak reveals Aloy’s Cryo gameplay

Thanks to a new Genshin Impact leak, the first gameplay footage of Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Aloy has been revealed. The first look at Aloy’s character model and abilities have been leaked via a new Reddit post, showing off her Cryo archer abilities, as spotted by PCGamesN. The clip, which is...
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Making a Monster: Interviewing a Horror Creature Creator

Who doesn’t love a good monster? From ghouls to werewolves to things less nameable, well-designed enemies are often a vital part of a horror experience. But what of the people who bring these nightmares to life? We decided to seek out someone who not only designs such digital demons but makes an income from them as well. To find such a person we turned to the indie scene, in particular the wonderful world of premade assets. There are a ton of resources out there for those wishing to bring their projects to life, including ready-made game templates, AI, textures, music and audio, UIs, environments, objects, and of course, characters and enemies. After trawling sites like the Unity Asset Store, the Unreal Marketplace, and CGTrader, we came across one ‘Sitizen A’, whose portfolio of the paranormal seemed like a perfect fit for us here at DreadXP. So saying, we reached to this mysterious modeler of the macabre, to try and get under the skin of a creator of creepy creatures.

