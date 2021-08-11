Tails of Iron, a Souls-like adventure about a fallen kingdom of rats, is out September 17

Who doesn’t love a good monster? From ghouls to werewolves to things less nameable, well-designed enemies are often a vital part of a horror experience. But what of the people who bring these nightmares to life? We decided to seek out someone who not only designs such digital demons but makes an income from them as well. To find such a person we turned to the indie scene, in particular the wonderful world of premade assets. There are a ton of resources out there for those wishing to bring their projects to life, including ready-made game templates, AI, textures, music and audio, UIs, environments, objects, and of course, characters and enemies. After trawling sites like the Unity Asset Store, the Unreal Marketplace, and CGTrader, we came across one ‘Sitizen A’, whose portfolio of the paranormal seemed like a perfect fit for us here at DreadXP. So saying, we reached to this mysterious modeler of the macabre, to try and get under the skin of a creator of creepy creatures.