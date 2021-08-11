Prosecutor: Galloway Man Arrested, 342 Bricks of Heroin Seized

The Galloway Township Police Department says one of their officers escaped serious injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run Jeep Thursday night. The scene unfolded at around 11:30 PM, according to officials when GTPD Sgt. Patrick Neal was assisting a driver whose vehicle had broken down on East Jimmie Leeds Road near Second Avenue. While helping that driver, Neal was struck by a white Jeep Wrangler that fled from the area.