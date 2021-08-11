Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic County, NJ

Prosecutor: Galloway Man Arrested, 342 Bricks of Heroin Seized

By Chris Coleman
Posted by 
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Galloway Township man is facing a long list of charges after search warrants were executed at his house, at self-storage units, and a vehicle on Tuesday. Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 46-year-old Alfred Fuller, Jr., was charged with distribution of heroin/fentanyl, distribution of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during a CDS offense, unlawful possession of a weapon, money laundering, and certain persons not to have weapons.

catcountry1073.com

Comments / 1

Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, NJ
Galloway, NJ
Crime & Safety
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Galloway, NJ
County
Atlantic County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Street Gang#Fuller#Gangs Guns#Narcotics#Empty Lot On Tilton Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Cape May County, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

New Hope, PA, Woman Struck by Vehicle in Ocean City, NJ, Dies

Authorities in Cape May County say a woman from Pennsylvania who was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City last week has died. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman say 21-year-old Katherine Lux of New Hope, PA, was struck by a vehicle being driven by 44-year-old Wilfredo Latimer of Egg Harbor Township at around 8:45 Wednesday evening, August 11th, at the intersection of 26th and West Avenues.
Atlantic County, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Indicted for Drug-induced Death in February

An Atlantic County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a man from Egg Harbor Township in connection to a drug-induced death back in February. 32-year-old Noel Castillo is facing strict liability for a drug-induced death, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, distribution of CDS, financial facilitation of criminal activity, and endangering child welfare charges, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.
Galloway, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Lucky to Be Alive: Galloway Township Cop Struck by Hit-and-run Jeep

The Galloway Township Police Department says one of their officers escaped serious injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run Jeep Thursday night. The scene unfolded at around 11:30 PM, according to officials when GTPD Sgt. Patrick Neal was assisting a driver whose vehicle had broken down on East Jimmie Leeds Road near Second Avenue. While helping that driver, Neal was struck by a white Jeep Wrangler that fled from the area.

Comments / 1

Community Policy