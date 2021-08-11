Poplarville School District approves budget

The Poplarville School Board of Trustees approved the district’s financial budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year during Monday’s meeting. The district is expected to bring in a total revenue of $19.6 million from local, state, federal and 16th section sources. Half of that budget comes from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, a state source. Local sources combine for 30 percent of the revenue. The school district is expected to collect $109,000 of its revenue from 16th section sources, involving interest, timber sales and hunting and fishing leases.