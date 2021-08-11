Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

‘Hiroshima to Hope’ marks 76th anniversary of bombing

By Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbiue_0bOuSpFf00

SEATTLE — In the weeks before the 76th anniversary of the U.S. bombing of Hiroshima, a group of women met in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District to write messages in calligraphy, infused with meaning.

“We try to be positive about it,” Midori Thiel said as, again and again, she wrote ‘peace.’

The calligraphy went onto floating lanterns that were released Aug. 6 at the annual Hiroshima to Hope event.

“I lost a cousin in the bombing,” Thiel said. “In a way, it’s a celebration of his life.”

Martha Brice came up with the idea of sending lanterns onto Green Lake to mark the anniversary.

“I thought we had to something dramatic, something that would touch people’s hearts,” Brice said.

That was the 1980s, a time of doomsday clocks in the Cold War.

Since then, Hiroshima to Hope keeps expanding.

“We want to keep it relevant to the current times, remember what happened in the past as sort of a warning of how bad things can get,” said Stan Shikuma, an organizer of the event.

The 2021 commemoration came after a year off for the pandemic, and at a time of racial reckoning.

“I see (the bombing) as just an extension of racism that still continues today,” said author and poet Larry Matsuda, who served as this year’s emcee.

“It occurs to me the only people who suffered an atomic bomb were Japanese, Asians, minorities; we were not white people. And I wonder sometimes, would they have dropped the bomb on Germany?”

Matsuda’s family home on his mother’s side was a thousand meters from ground zero in Hiroshima.

Matsuda was born during the war while his family was interned at an Idaho concentration camp.

“If you were in our family, the Yamada’s and the Matsuda’s, you were either in prison during World War II or you were at Hiroshima unknowingly waiting for the bomb.”

Many Japanese people from Hiroshima moved to Seattle, a connection that helped drive this event.

In the early years, it was common for people to set out lanterns in memory of relatives who died in either Hiroshima or Nagasaki.

“We were fulfilling a special need,” Thiel said.

As the years pass, fewer people feel that direct connection.

Yet, the event is growing so much that many of the messages on the lanterns are now made in advance.

It’s all so people can come to Green Lake and join what’s become a mainstay of the Seattle summer, a message of hope that goes right to the heart.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
55K+
Followers
65K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiroshima#Cold War#Japanese#Asians#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it has begun shutting off power to about 51,000 customers in 18 Northern California counties to prevent wildfires. The utility announced Tuesday evening that it has begun enacting the shutoffs as a precaution to prevent gusting winds from damaging power lines and sparking blazes in a tinder-dry region that already is struggling with a series of wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes.
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida sanctions school districts for mandating that students wear masks

Florida Board of Education officials voted Tuesday to sanction two public school districts for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order banning mask mandates at schools. The actual penalties by the board, comprising DeSantis appointees, are yet to be determined, but the votes marked the first punishments for districts that chose to implement mask mandates amid surging delta cases as the school year gets underway.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy