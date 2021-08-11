Cancel
Real Estate

Courtney Graham on growing a mortgage business

By Awards and Rankings
Housing Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s episode of HousingWire Daily continues the Women of Influence podcast miniseries with Courtney Graham, who was a 2020 Women of Influence and is a 2021 Marketing Leader. Graham serves as chief marketing officer at Princeton Mortgage where she focuses on scaling the company culture to support its explosive national market expansion.

