Michigan State

Out-of-State Crews Arriving to Assist Consumers Energy in Restoring Power Throughout Michigan

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
Mutual assistance crews from Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio are set to join more than 300 Consumers Energy and contract crews Thursday, assisting in the restoration of electric services to customers following storms Tuesday night.

As of 4:30 p.m., Consumers Energy has restored service to about 55,000 customers from a total of 277,000 that have been affected. That total includes approximately 60,000 additional outages from new storms that are moving through Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

“Our top priority remains to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to affected customers, but two additional storm fronts are expected to race across much of Michigan later today and tonight,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “These storms may unleash high winds, rain and lightning, bringing additional outages and impacting estimated restoration times.”

Nearly 2,500 downed wires have been reported following last night’s storms due to high winds that brought down hundreds of trees on power lines. Those clearing storm debris are advised to be aware of possible downed wires and report them to 9-1-1 or Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 immediately while staying at least 25 feet away.

A majority of affected customers are expected to be restored by the end of the day Friday, though additional storm activity could extend restoration times through the weekend. Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

