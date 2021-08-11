Out-of-State Crews Arriving to Assist Consumers Energy in Restoring Power Throughout Michigan

Mutual assistance crews from Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio are set to join more than 300 Consumers Energy and contract crews Thursday, assisting in the restoration of electric services to customers following storms Tuesday night.

As of 4:30 p.m., Consumers Energy has restored service to about 55,000 customers from a total of 277,000 that have been affected. That total includes approximately 60,000 additional outages from new storms that are moving through Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

“Our top priority remains to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to affected customers, but two additional storm fronts are expected to race across much of Michigan later today and tonight,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “These storms may unleash high winds, rain and lightning, bringing additional outages and impacting estimated restoration times.”

Nearly 2,500 downed wires have been reported following last night’s storms due to high winds that brought down hundreds of trees on power lines. Those clearing storm debris are advised to be aware of possible downed wires and report them to 9-1-1 or Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 immediately while staying at least 25 feet away.

A majority of affected customers are expected to be restored by the end of the day Friday, though additional storm activity could extend restoration times through the weekend. Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.