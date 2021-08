Hard as it may be to believe, the most expensive bill proposed in Washington in the past few weeks isn’t the bipartisan trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. It’s also not the Democrats’ mammoth $3.5 trillion, 10-year spending plan. It is instead the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act, which was introduced on July 30 by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). This bill — which, according to one analysis, is “the closest legislation to universal basic income the U.S. has seen” — would increase federal spending by an astonishing $3.75 trillion per year.