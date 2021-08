Kris, I live in Chapel Hill and looking to get some tickets for the game down here. Is there a way to go through UVa to get them? I looked on UNCs site and they are "sold out" but thought that UVa would have a bundle for visiting team. Main question is how that works? Am fine withthe digital thing. Have been doing digital only for 3 years for the Carolina Hurricanes and it is super efficient. Can transfer tickets almost up until entering the arena. Hard to believe but it is less fraudulent than scalpers outside the arena.