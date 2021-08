There are positive things being said about different players and units, we haven’t heard from Bronco before. No one is expecting a shut down secondary, but how about an adequate one? That would be a big improvement and acceptable to me. We have to stay healthy for that but Coach sees them every day and is confident in them. I get the concerns, but we will know soon enough. What I take from Bronco’s numerous interviews is that he believes we are being under ranked and under valued as a team. He expects us to be much better than the prognosticators are predicting.