The LA Rams are still working through the pecking order of the depth chart, and the coaching staff is certainly facing some of the toughest parts of the season in terms of their jobs. Now, the teachers must become evaluators. The same persons who invest parts of themselves to help welcome players must now turn to who they have and examine how they are doing so far, and how far they can realistically be expected to advance by the time the season rolls around.