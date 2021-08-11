Cancel
Our offense could be potentially electric this season, so I do think we can

Put up points and stay competitive as long as we don't immediately give them right back up via the deep pass. Obviously the counterview is we could give up more long TD runs this year, but I think that would be the lesser of two evils and probably slightly more infrequent... hopefully our DL and an improved secondary can also shore up things for the LB. Either situation is ultimately dangerous though.

College Sports

I was thinking we should have had a senior

Line by now but are not there yet because we have had people leave. We have relied on 1-2 transfers a year to fill those voids. I cant think of anyone that has left recently off the top of my head. Usually OL transfers hurt you 2-3 years down the road......
Basketball

I think if you look at our roster on paper, we’re probably a bubble team.

However, when you factor in the coaching, system and track record of success, I think we’ll be comfortably in on Selection Sunday. Without seeing how we look yet, I’d be predicting a 6-7 seed. I’m expecting a big leap from Beekman. We really need Shedrick to take a big step forward as well to help replace the rim protection and lob threat that Jay gave us.
Football

I think we’ll be competitive in every game

Not at all. I am bullish on this team. As others have said if we can -- Hoobedoobedoo 08/13/2021 2:43PM. Avoid an injury epidemic (like recent seasons) and we will be fine. ** -- TroublesHooter 08/13/2021 1:09PM. ILL will be an important game. Will set the tone for the season....
College Sports

As much as I would love to think so, I don't really think the SEC is...

On pins and needles waiting to take VT. Maybe as a door prize, but I'm sure there are a number of schools that they would rather have if given a chance. Again, I hope I'm wrong, but I've read many an article over the past couple of weeks and not one mentions VT as an expansion candidate for either the SEC or Big10. None. Our best bet is a strong (or at least strong enough) ACC.
NBA

I think we can count on one hand (maybe one finger) the number of times he

Drove to the basket from the perimeter last year and finished. So that highlight was a little bit surprising. That's either something he's really put some serious work into, or maybe the floor is just so spaced in the NBA that the risks aren't the same. That was certainly one of the skills he hadn't shown that I thought would keep him in Charlottesville this year when he first announced for the Draft.
Soccer

Gerard Pique: “I think we have a good enough team to get people excited, to compete for titles until the end of the season”

Gerard Pique for president. That’s the sentiment amongst many culers this Monday morning following the Catalan centre-back’s splendid week of service for Barcelona. First it was revealed that he’d taken a significant pay-cut to enable the club to register Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia, and then he scored the opening goal of the campaign against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou, the first in La Liga of.
NFL

Where's out f'ing 30for30? Unbelievable wasn't good enough

Where's out f'ing 30for30? Unbelievable wasn't good enough ** -- jonybuck33 08/18/2021 9:42PM. Can't even count the times I have watched it. It never gets old reliving -- Kent Hoo Fan 08/18/2021 5:03PM. I wonder if the team has reunited to all watch it together and -- 757HOOFAN 08/18/2021 9:33PM.
Football

Smiley might be in the mix for a starter spot this season, but…

Super seniors returning pushed him back. COVID hindered the work Griz/staff were doing with Smiley. Having Alonso and Atariwa back certainly helps to solidify the defensive front. If those two were not returning, Bronco undoubtedly would have gone into the transfer portal for at least one DE.
Sports

If Bronco was considering transfers that does not bode well for him.

Edit: Ben Smiley? He was heavily recruited but he didnt show in the DP -- Hootr 08/18/2021 2:33PM. Smiley will play this season. He is battling with Agunloye, Malani… -- Mikeysurf 08/18/2021 2:55PM. He's good enough, and smart enough and gosh darn it, people like him ** -- HOOfan_1 08/18/2021...

