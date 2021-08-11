Bitcoin Daily: Ghana To Pilot Digital Currency; 1stDibs Rolls Out NFT Platform; Decentral Games Adds 3 New Gaming Venues
Ghana is rolling out a general purpose digital currency, partnering with German banknote printer Giesecke+Devrient to do it, Reuters reported. The nation wants to eventually spin the pilot program into a digital form of its own national currency, which will be called e-Cedi, according to Reuters. The trial will be done with banks, payment services and consumers.www.pymnts.com
