Bitcoin Daily: Ghana To Pilot Digital Currency; 1stDibs Rolls Out NFT Platform; Decentral Games Adds 3 New Gaming Venues

Despite the fact that we’re more connected than ever, and doing more online than ever, the login experience is remarkably and consistently … old school. Think of the legal pads you use, or post-its, to jot down those usernames and passwords. The (slightly) more tech savvy among us might use excel spreadsheets to keep track of it all. But no doubt you’re experiencing what might be likened to “password creep” or sprawl. Keeping track of it all is a challenge.