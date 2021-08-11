The scenario is as I described

Worst Case: 6-6 This would be a colossal disappointment for Boston College fans, as expectations are high heading into 2021. If the Eagles can only win three games against their out of conference games, grab a win against Syracuse and then two other games in between, the air out of the sail of momentum that Jeff Hafley built up certainly would diminish. But how could this happen? First off, the defense is where I would look if this team doesn't move forward. Maybe they struggle still against mobile quarterbacks, or give up too many points, or can't get off the field on third down. There are so many 50/50 games on the schedule that look appealing, but what if those games aren't winnable because the defense struggles?