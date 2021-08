When Kansas fans first caught wind of Jeremy Case as a real option to replace Jerrance Howard on Bill Self’s staff, the reaction was somewhat mixed. I’ve never met anyone who doesn’t like Case. In fact, most people absolutely love him. But there were — and probably still are — plenty of KU fans out there who were worried that Case would not be able to recruit at the level needed to be a factor in the biggest battles for the best players year in and year out.