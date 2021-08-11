The Daily Dose 8-11-21

SENATE PASSES $1 TRILLION BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE LEGISLATION: After weeks of negotiations that sometimes appeared might go off the rails, the Senate yesterday (August 10th) passed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure legislation, a centerpiece of President Biden‘s agenda. There were 19 Republicans joining with all the Democrats in the 69-30 vote, providing rare bipartisan agreement in today’s Congress. Biden said from the White House after the midday vote, “Today, we proved that democracy can still work. We can still come together to do big things, important things, for the American people.” The measure provides funding for items like roads, bridges, water pipes, public transit and airports, as well as protecting utility systems from cyberattacks, modernizing the electrical grid, and shoring up coastlines against climate change. The bipartisanship won’t hold, however, for the next part of what Democrats have planned, a $3.5 trillion package that includes things like child care, elder care and other more partisan programs that is expected to take into the fall to get done and be passed using reconciliation without any Republican votes.
