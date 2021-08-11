The Daily Dose 8-11-21

It was just the other day -- two weeks ago exactly -- that the Biden administration announced the suspension of private property rights in America. Building owners are prohibited from forcing their tenants to pay rent. Other people now have the right to live in your house for free. America’s housing stock has been nationalized. From here on out, it’s controlled by the Biden administration. But wait a second, you ask. This is America, can that be legal? No, it’s not legal. It’s unconstitutional. The Supreme Court said so clearly. But as Maxine Waters put it, who cares? What are those old judges going to do about it? What army do they control? They’re not doing anything. So the Biden administration ignored our highest court and just did it. Thanks to COVID, the media has decided, they can do that. They can do anything. So they are.