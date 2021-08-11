Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

The Daily Dose 8-11-21

By Aaron Henkin
wypr.org
 6 days ago

Housing advocates rally to demand Governor Hogan extend pandemic eviction protections to renters. And disability rights advocates sue Baltimore over what they say is a decades-long problem of inaccessible sidewalks. Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the...

www.wypr.org

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Wypr#Blocks#Edward R Murrow Award#Signal#Folkways Recordings#Times#Npr#Pri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

"Out of the Blocks" Creators Henkin & Patrick On A Decade Of Stories

Now, we turn to our good friends, Aaron Henkin and Wendel Patrick. They are the creative team behind WYPR's award-winning podcast series, Out of the Blocks. The premise of the series is genius-simple: the producers pick a block, here in Baltimore, or elsewhere, they interview and photograph the people who live and work in that block, and they edit together a collage of profiles of those people and their stories. Aaron edits the collages. Wendel composes music to fit the voices of everyone whose stories we hear.
Public HealthDaily Beast

Radio Host Who Regrets Mocking Vaccines Is ‘Fighting for His Life’

A conservative radio host in Tennessee, who repeatedly spread misinformation about coronavirus and mocked vaccines but changed his tune after falling seriously ill, was still fighting for his life on Saturday, weeks after contracting the virus. Phil Valentine, who hosts a talk radio show on 99.7 WWTN-FM in Nashville, is...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Vaccine mandates are not about COVID, but about autonomy and rational decision-making

It was just the other day -- two weeks ago exactly -- that the Biden administration announced the suspension of private property rights in America. Building owners are prohibited from forcing their tenants to pay rent. Other people now have the right to live in your house for free. America’s housing stock has been nationalized. From here on out, it’s controlled by the Biden administration. But wait a second, you ask. This is America, can that be legal? No, it’s not legal. It’s unconstitutional. The Supreme Court said so clearly. But as Maxine Waters put it, who cares? What are those old judges going to do about it? What army do they control? They’re not doing anything. So the Biden administration ignored our highest court and just did it. Thanks to COVID, the media has decided, they can do that. They can do anything. So they are.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

‘There Was A Literal Roar of Rage From The Crowd’ Debate Over Mask Mandates In Maryland Schools Turns Ugly

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools are just about to reopen, and mandates surrounding masks and vaccines are causing controversy. In Baltimore County, the school system is mandating proof of vaccination for all staff members or a weekly COVID—19 test. Baltimore County Public Schools says all school system employees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly testing. Teachers union supports the decision. @wjz pic.twitter.com/nETWagVxsR — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 17, 2021 In Harford County, the debate over masks at a school board meeting Monday night got so heated, that meeting had to be suspended briefly. At a heated debate over mask mandates at the...
Entertainmentbpr.org

NPR Podcast Subscription Platform is Launching

Starting today there are more ways to support the NPR podcasts you love. Paid subscriptions to select NPR shows are now available most places you listen. Subscribing supports the shows you love and unlocks access to their sponsor-free feeds. Many of the NPR voices you know are here. Across news,...
Congress & Courtsforeveraltoona.com

News Headlines 8/11/21

SENATE PASSES $1 TRILLION BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE LEGISLATION: After weeks of negotiations that sometimes appeared might go off the rails, the Senate yesterday (August 10th) passed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure legislation, a centerpiece of President Biden‘s agenda. There were 19 Republicans joining with all the Democrats in the 69-30 vote, providing rare bipartisan agreement in today’s Congress. Biden said from the White House after the midday vote, “Today, we proved that democracy can still work. We can still come together to do big things, important things, for the American people.” The measure provides funding for items like roads, bridges, water pipes, public transit and airports, as well as protecting utility systems from cyberattacks, modernizing the electrical grid, and shoring up coastlines against climate change. The bipartisanship won’t hold, however, for the next part of what Democrats have planned, a $3.5 trillion package that includes things like child care, elder care and other more partisan programs that is expected to take into the fall to get done and be passed using reconciliation without any Republican votes.
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/11/21

Lynn is discussing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigning and the Senate passing the Infrastructure Bill. Plus Ryan Deto, Managing editor of Pittsburgh City Paper, is on to discuss scooters in Pittsburgh and more.
Florida StateLeader-Telegram

Today in History 8/11/21

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 11, the 223rd day of 2021. There are 142 days left in the year. On August 11, 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minnesota. On this date. In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated Gen. Omar N. Bradley to...
Advocacysierracountyprospect.org

Dancing in the Dark 8/11/21

“The purpose of life is undoubtedly to know oneself.” Mahatma Gandhi, The Essential Gandhi. Rocky, the code name given to me by the far left in the Portland, Oregon protest movement, was born out of pure existential spiritual crisis, the kind that has plagued me my entire life. I could never understand why others did not ask questions the way that I did. Why did people say one thing and do another? How could God really designate a favorite people? Why does no one know what the meaning of life is?
Albany, NYwamc.org

8/11/21 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Times Union Columnist Chris Churchill, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
Health Serviceswypr.org

Dr. Lisa Cooper, On Ending Racial Health Disparities In America

Tom's guest today is a MacArthur award-winning physician who is the founder and director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity. Dr. Lisa Cooper is a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Equity in Health and Healthcare, and Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She is also the author of the new book, Why Are Health Disparities Everyone’s Problem?, in which she makes a compelling argument for ending racial health inequities not just as a matter of moral imperative, but as a matter of political and social urgency as well.
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

Stories From The Stoop: Dr. Cholet Josué

Here's a Stoop Story from Dr. Cholet Josué about how not to celebrate Christmas, and the fierce love of family. You can hear his story and others at stoopstorytelling.com. Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

Get A Feel For Haiti!

The tiny island country of Haiti has suffered - and survived - many hardships: Earthquakes, hurricanes, political chaos. But the tight-knit Haitian community in Baltimore reflects a resilient spirit, eager to share its culture. Komité Ayiti’s ‘Haitian Caribbean Community Day’ on Sunday will feature food, performance, and handmade products. Garry Bien-Aime, Komite Ayiti’s founder and president, previews the festival and reflects on what music means to Haitians.
Public Healthmediapost.com

'Washington Post' Adds Health Newsletter By Dr. Leana Wen

Major U.S. dailies continue to add to their email newsletter portfolios. The Washington Post Opinions will launch The Checkup With Dr. Wen on Thursday. Theweekly is anchored by Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and contributing WaPo opinion columnist. The newsletter will address urgent health issues, including next steps with...
Politicsabovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 08.16.21

* Not a joke: Taliban took Kabul over the weekend. Check this out to catch up. [CNN]. * Officer facing jail time for not restraining an assault suspect that later kicked a man in the head. [Baltimore Sun]. * SCOTUS upholds University’s COVID mandate. Cheers to treating this more like...
ReligionThe Post and Courier

Letter: Liberty or not in America?

Personally I do not believe there is liberty and justice for all in the American judicial system. However, one day I believe it will happen. When the Pledge of Allegiance was written, we as a nation cannot say there was liberty and justice for all. I hope that changes will happen in this nation where every man, woman and children can honestly recite the pledge with conviction and truth. There are too many inequalities and inequities in the life of this nation; not to forget its history.
CollegesWTOP

Descendants of Tuskegee Study join Howard University for vaccine campaign

D.C.’s Howard University is working to address vaccine hesitancy through a new campaign focused on the descendants of the Tuskegee Experiment. Between the 1930s and 1970s, hundreds of Black men were subjected to a U.S. study of untreated Syphilis, conducted in Tuskegee, Alabama. “Our uncles and fathers and grandfathers were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy