Norma Lynne Smith, age 61 of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed on Sunday, Aug. 8 in her home surrounded by her family. Norma was born on Dec. 10, 1959, in Chicago Illinois. She attended high school in Thorsby and went on to further her education in computer programming in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was employed with Hydrite Chemical Co. in Brookfield, Wisconsin for 34 years as a lead developer. She was truly an asset to the company and her co-workers became like family to her.