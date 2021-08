Two vehicles collided shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Market and Indiana streets downtown Warsaw. The black SUV involved in the accident had damage to the front end, while the red Ford Fusion’s driver-side door had to be cut off for the driver to get out. The female driver of the SUV was visibly shaken. Neither female driver was transported by Lutheran EMS, and both vehicles were towed. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was first on site, with Lutheran EMS and Warsaw Police Department also responding. Firefighters also swept up the broken glass on the road. No further information was available as of press time Thursday.