PSTV Stock Price Increased 11.23%: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) increased 11.23%. This is why it happened. The stock price of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) – a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies for rare and difficult to treat cancers – increased 11.23%, going from a previous close of $1.87 to $2.08. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing it will present data from one planned clinical trial and one completed preclinical study evaluating its lead investigational drug Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome (186RNL) for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases (LM). This data will be presented at the Third Annual Conference on Brain Metastases hosted by the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), being held virtually August 19-20, 2021.

