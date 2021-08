If you're looking for something a little different, we'd urge you to keep an eye on Boreal Tenebrae, a retro-style adventure from RedDeerGames that's headed to Switch. The studio, along with developer Snot Bubbles Productions, has launched a neat animated short exploring the events that lead up to the story found within the game itself. At just over eight minutes long, the clip introduces us to the game's gloomy world, where everything is out of the ordinary and strange blocks – which seem to be emitting hypnotic static – have started appearing all over town.