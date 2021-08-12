L.A. City Council Approves Vaccine Mandate for Indoor Public Spaces

The vote follows a mandate in New York that requires residents to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter public spaces, including concert venues. Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 Wednesday to approve a motion that will require residents to prove vaccination status before entering indoor public spaces. With the unanimous vote, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer will now be charged with drafting an ordinance that will make its way back to the council for another vote.