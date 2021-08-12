Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. City Council Approves Vaccine Mandate for Indoor Public Spaces

By Chris Gardner
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vote follows a mandate in New York that requires residents to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter public spaces, including concert venues. Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 Wednesday to approve a motion that will require residents to prove vaccination status before entering indoor public spaces. With the unanimous vote, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer will now be charged with drafting an ordinance that will make its way back to the council for another vote.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles City Council#City Attorney#Vaccinations#Mandates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 2

Community Policy