Moore County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Moore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Moore County through 515 PM CDT At 443 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of Sunray, or 7 miles northeast of Dumas, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dumas, Cactus and Sunray. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

