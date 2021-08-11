DSHS Resumes Filling Medical Staffing Requests
August 11, 2021 - The Texas Department of State Health Services has informed cities, counties and health care facilities that the state will resume filling requests for medical surge staff that cannot be met locally. DSHS is working with staffing agencies that are recruiting more than 2,500 medical personnel to assist hospitals and other health care facilities reaching capacity due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases. The priority is to recruit staff from out-of-state, and DSHS has directed the agencies not to utilize staff from other Texas health care facilities.scttx.com
