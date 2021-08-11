NFL legend Marshall Faulk urges Americans to get educated about COVID-19 vaccine
Marshall Faulk’s advice is simple when it comes down to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Faulk, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, spoke to Fox News Wednesday on behalf of the NFL Alumni Health, which is providing an outreach and education initiative to help promote the COVID-19 vaccination. Faulk, along with more than 40 former and current pro football players, including fellow Hall of Famers Rod Woodson and Cris Carter, are all a part of the outreach as the delta variant continues to cause concerns for Americans across the country.www.foxnews.com
