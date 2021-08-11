Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Spartanburg, southwestern Cherokee and northwestern Union Counties through 615 PM EDT At 541 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Spartanburg, or near Pacolet. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pacolet, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Croft State Park and Thicketty. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH