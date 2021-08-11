Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Acadia; Iberia; Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, Lafayette, east central Acadia, northeastern Vermilion, St. Martin and southeastern St. Landry Parishes through 515 PM CDT At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lafayette, moving west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Abbeville, Catahoula, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, St. Martinville, Krotz Springs, Leonville, Arnaudville, Broussard, Youngsville, Sunset, Duson, Henderson, Maurice, Grand Coteau, Cankton and Butte La Rose. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 85 and 126. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH