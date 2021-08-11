Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jasper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Jasper and northeastern Smith Counties through 500 PM CDT At 432 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bay Springs, or 10 miles north of Stringer, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pineville and Sylvarena. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
