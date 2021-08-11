Forest Lake Precinct 5 likely to be split for 2022 election
Local residents list concerns over state of Eureka Ave. Forest Lake could have a new voting precinct for the 2022 election. Every 10 years following the census, the city needs to consider redistricting the precincts. The county, with whom the city has a joint powers agreement regarding elections, works with the city to develop voting districts in an effort to plan for future population growth, as redistricting can only take place once every 10 years.www.hometownsource.com
