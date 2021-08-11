Brendan Fraser’s Teary-Eyed Reaction to Fans’ Support Has the Internet Cheering Him Even Harder

Brendan Fraser is joining the stacked cast of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie, Scorsese's first since 2019's The Irishman, is based on the book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann. It takes place in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial killings of members of the Osage Nation, who became rich when oil deposits were discovered on their land. The brutal crimes in which many Osage were slain was referred to as the Reign of Terror.