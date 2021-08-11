Cancel
Levar Burton Fans Still Fuming as Permanent Hosts Solidified

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television announced the new permanent hosts of Jeopardy!, but some fans only heard that it will not be LeVar Burton. Burton has been the top choice for many people for months now, and Jeopardy! producers seemed to be seriously considering the idea. Instead, The Daily Beast reported that Mike Richards will take over as host of the syndicated game show.

