What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s Mercury In Virgo

By A.T. Nunez
Thought Catalog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercury will enter the sign of Virgo beginning on August 11th and stay there until August 30th. This will be a quick Mercury transit before our next Mercury Retrograde in the sign of Libra. Thankfully, Mercury will not make any aspects to Saturn, but it will have a trine to Uranus on August 20th, and it can be a couple of days filled with surprises collectively. Mercury is exalted in Virgo, meaning that we can appreciate and experience a lot of great moments here, filled with inspiration and focus. In this sign, Mercury likes to analyze, to create quality thoughts, and to perfect. We can use this time to really concentrate on our projects and either redo or edit them accordingly. Prepare now because Mercury in Libra will be Retrograde in Libra beginning in late September of this year.

