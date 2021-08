There is no passion to be found in playing small - in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” - Nelson Mandela. I was nearing exhaustion when I veered off of the trail and sprinted up a grass-covered hill. Breaking away from the canopy of trees that sheltered my body from the sun’s rays made it feel like it suddenly got 15 degrees hotter. My passion for life at that moment was focused on pushing my body as far as my capabilities would allow. My shirt and running shorts were soaked with sweat and I must have looked like I just stepped out of a swimming pool fully clothed.