MLB Prospect Report: Talkin' Catchers

Florida team we played in the CWS in 2015. Remember, the starter was Rivera and they sometimes used Schwarz, who otherwise played 1b (and maybe you haven't heard, but he had a sister who played softball). Koloszvary of course rarely played, that year or next (when they won the CWS), but he played pretty regularly in '17 (Rivera got hurt) and the Reds drafted him pretty high (7th round). He's not a big guy, 5-8, 180, but his reputation is as a superior defender, both physically (throwing, blocking, receiving) and in terms of working with pitchers and game calling. He got off to a good start with the bat this year at AA, and it's quite possible that he'll get a look at the big league roster as the backup catcher to Tyler Stephenson next year; Stephenson is having a terrific rookie season and looks like a star, and incumbent Tucker Barnhart has a team option for $7.5 million which is probably too rich for the Reds but will be attractive to a larger market team, so I expect him to get traded in the offseason.