Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision in City of Seat Pleasant

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the City of Seat Pleasant. The deceased pedestrian is 44-year-old Diondre James of Capitol Heights.

On August 7, 2021, at approximately 1:00 am, officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department responded to a collision in the area of Central Avenue and Shady Glen Drive. James was located in the roadway suffering critical injuries and pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests James was likely crossing Central Avenue in a crosswalk when he was struck. The driver who struck James did not remain on the scene. A Seat Pleasant Police Officer observed a GMC Yukon speeding in that area and conducted a traffic stop on the driver. The officer observed damage to the SUV and it was determined that the SUV was the striking vehicle.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all fatal collisions that occur in the City of Seat Pleasant.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0035569.